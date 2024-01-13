A FREE photography exhibition is taking place in York city centre until the last Saturday in January.
Bishopthorpe Camera Club (BCC), established in 1983, is hosting its annual exhibition of members’ prints at York Theatre Royal in St Leonard’s Place.
Jocelyn Hayes, who was involved in the curation, said: “The exhibition is to celebrate people’s work, whether they’re just starting out or are more experienced.
“Each member submits ten pictures to a selection panel who whittle down those numbers to the 120 on display this year.”
The themes include landscapes, street and architectural images and examples of wildlife.
Members and their guests are expected to gather at a special social event at the exhibition at 10.30am on Saturday, January 13.
The architecture, lighting and location of York Theatre Royal also helps the exhibition to shine.
Jocelyn said: “It’s such a wonderful venue with so much opportunity for us.
“People on the bus come in after seeing some of the images while they’ve been waiting on the road outside.”
BCC Annual Exhibition runs from now until Saturday, January 27 in the ground floor café foyer and café area of York Theatre Royal, from 10am to 4pm every day except Sunday.
