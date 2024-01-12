Huntington School, which has just over 1,500 pupils of which 300 are in the sixth form, was inspected by Ofsted on November 28 and 29 last year.

The team found it continues to be an outstanding school, having first achieved the highest ranking back in 2017.

Read next:

Lead inspector, Richard Jones said in the report: 'Huntington is a school full of opportunities. The school opens doors to new experiences and broadens pupils horizons. Pupils are polite, friendly and highly motivated to do their absolute best. Ambition for pupils to excel pervades all aspects of school life.

'The school values enrichment activities as much as the taught curriculum. Pupils leave the school with the qualifications that give them the freedom and opportunity to access their chosen next steps in education or employment.

'When pupils have left the school, they regularly come back to advise and enthuse pupils who are still at school.'

Head teacher, Matt Smith said: “Whilst we are naturally delighted with the overall Ofsted judgement, we are still ambitious and relentless in our mission to further develop our community so that our vision for the school becomes truly embedded.

"However, the outcome of the inspection is certainly testament to the hard work of staff, leaders, governors and students.

"We are also grateful to parents and carers for their support during the inspection process and look forward to our future partnership work delivering the very best outcomes for our young people.”

The report goes on to say: 'The curriculum is far reaching , diverse and exciting. The pupils at this school know what they are learning and why.

'Leaders have made a conscious decision that the pupils who come to Huntington receive a well rounded education that enables them t o explore subjects in great depth over extended periods . As a result, the pupils thrive.'

When it came to areas where the school could improve inspectors said that the school takes pride in pupils achievements and when there is room for improvement, leaders ensure that rapid action takes place.

They said that this has been the case recently in maths where the school has acted decisively in addressing performance which does not match that of other subjects.

The full Ofsted report will be available to view on the Ofsted website in due course.