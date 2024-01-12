The company, which was taken out of administration last May, says its Masham site will become a ‘centre for brewing excellence’ with an increased capacity.

Work has already begun to transform the brewery’s production facilities, and the brewery says the move underpins new owner the BREAL Group’s commitment to the iconic brand, and its ambitious plans to drive it forward.

London-based Breal bought Black Sheep for £5million, but despite saving the iconic Yorkshire brewery, the ‘pre-packaged’ deal left the taxpayer and other creditors out of pocket by £4million.

Breal’s new investment entails an entirely new tank farm and state of the art brewhouse at the Wellgarth site, and the complete transformation of the capability and capacity at the Fearby road packaging facility.

The company says this significant investment will facilitate the increased capacity via the expansion of its cold storage, bottling, kegging, and racking facilities. It also secures the brewery for years to come, generating new employment for existing and future generations.

The move will support Black Sheep’s plans to continue expanding its customer base nationally, as well as developing exciting new products alongside its core range.

Mark Williams, CEO of the Breal Brewing Group, commented: “It’s an exciting time for Black Sheep Brewery, and we are very much looking forward to delivering our ambitious plans. The BREAL Group’s continued investment will allow us to take this fantastic brand to new heights while ensuring our much-loved beers are available to the whole of the UK.

“We’re incredibly passionate about the brewing industry, which is going through some tough times, However, quality and authenticity will always rise to the top, and that’s why we’re committed to investing in Black Sheep, which is bucking the trend, and has a bright future ahead of it.”

Since BREAL Group’s bought Black Sheep in May 2023, the brewery says it has taken many positive steps, including its first ever brewing collaboration with Leeds-based Piglove Brew Co, the launch of its first craft ale, Side Quest, and worked alongside and raised funds for rugby legend Rob Burrow MBE through the launch of Burrow’s Blonde – now the brewery’s fastest growing bottled beer.

Black Sheep CEO Charlene Lyons told the Press: “The investment into the brewery in Masham will significantly increase capacity and provide further opportunities for wider scope and scale of products including new product development and innovation.

“The team are incredibly excited about this investment which will no doubt support us to deliver on our growth plans for 2024 and beyond. Black Sheep has always been an anchor point in Masham and the hope is that not only will the investment benefit Black Sheep, but also the wider Masham community.”