Back in 1998 The Press reported on an horrendous car crash which left the then 20-year-old Carol Laycock with life-threatening head injuries, a blood clot on her brain and a broken femur.

Carol was travelling home from the station after a trip to America and had to be cut free from the wreckage of a car after the head-on crash on the road between Copmanthorpe and Acaster Malbis on June 16.

Former Tadcaster Grammar School pupil, Carol, spent nine days on a life support machine in Leeds General Infirmary and a further two months recovering at York Hospital.

Now 26 years on and married to Mike, 46-year-old Carol Coffey, lives in Huntington and has been left severely disabled.

But she is determined to share her story to help promote the work of an amazing group in York set up to help people with brain injuries called Café Neuro York.

After her accident Carol went on to work for the NHS as a care assistant and completed professional qualifications, but says her body started to give up on her - "I just kept finding myself collapsed on the floor, and every time it was because I'd tried to do too much."

Carol recovering after her crash (Image: Newsquest)

"Initially I tried to ignore the injury, continuing on with life, but after ten years, I started to shut down and had severe bouts of chronic pain, migraine and chronic fatigue as well as lots of mental health issues", said Carol.

"Basically brain injury is a life long injury unlike most injuries that repair the damage is there forever - it affects your whole life, every day.

"It's a hidden disability, just because you cannot see it doesn't mean it's not there.

"As soon as I started using mobility aids the world seemed to get it and people now are lots better.

"I currently use a wheelchair out of the house and people always move offer help, open doors, obviously you still get the ignorant people that simply don’t care.

"Brain injury is horrible don’t let anyone fool you but except the help, except all the advice because even through you think you know better the experts do.

"If only I had listened. I live in chronic pain and simple life is a challenge everyday, always."

Carol Coffey as she is today (Image: Supplied)

Café Neuro York was the idea of York neuro psychologist Diana Toseland who recognised that it is important for people with a range of neurological conditions to have somewhere to go for peer support and to share experiences and approaches to live as well as possible with each condition.

They meet at New Earswick Folk Hall every third Friday of the month from 11.30am-1pm and every first Wednesday from 6pm-7.30pm.

For more information about Café Neuro York visit: cafeneuroyork.org.uk