Warrendale Wagyu, based just outside Pocklington, has developed the UK’s first bottled fat washed gin.

At 44%, WA-GYN is a new premium spirit that is now available to purchase online, which the company believes will change the landscape of savoury gins as the first fat washed gin on the market within the UK.

Promising comforting umami aromas, the overriding taste is juniper, which is complimented by bright bursts of ruby grapefruit, lemon grass and warming pink peppercorn.

Triple filtered, the gin is washed with molten Wagyu fat for 48 hours on one of their Wagyu farms in Lancashire to provide what Warrendale Wagyu says is a smooth yet luxurious taste that comes alive when paired with tonic water.

For those avoiding Veganuary, naturally WA-GYN reportedly pairs perfectly with a Wagyu steak - the team at Warrendale recommend a sirloin or ribeye to compliment the flavours.

Warrendale Wagyu was founded near Pocklington, East Yorkshire, in 2017 and produces the highest quality, sustainably sourced meat that is well looked after.

The family farming business has partnerships with over 750 farmers across the UK to cross full blood Wagyu genetics to produce a cross dairy cattle breed known as F1 Wagyu.

Tom Richardson, Managing Director of Warrendale Wagyu said: “We strive to be at the forefront of innovation which is why we have launched the first fat washed gin available in the UK. With the past year seeing great success for the business, it seemed right for us to expand our use of Wagyu into new areas.

“Whilst it is uncommon for gin to be fat-washed, we spotted a gap in the market and have carefully combined juniper with flavoursome fruits and herbs to create a drink that tastes fantastic. For those celebrating Ginuary or that enjoy gin in general, this needs to be added to your list as it will leave you impressed with the luxurious taste.”

Warrendale Wagyu’s WA-GYN is available exclusively to purchase online at £30 for a 20cl bottle or £55 for a 70cl bottle here: https://warrendale-wagyu.co.uk/wagyu-gin/

As the Press recently reported, Warrendale Wagyu reported a bumper Christmas as diners increasingly prefer beef on the big day, as opposed to turkey.

Warrendale Wagyu also has a growing relationship with discount retailer Aldi, stocking more of its meat products.

In the autumn, the company, which employs 25 staff, also launched a range of sausages.

A range of dog foods and ready meals are also due for release shortly.