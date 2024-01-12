Camera Club member Dave Greenwood captured these photographs of the tiny goldcrest at Askham Bog Nature Reserve in York.

According to the Woodland Trust, along with the much rarer firecrest, the goldcrest is the UK's smallest bird at no more than 9cm long.

You can spot them for their dull greyish-green colouring with a pale belly and a black and yellow stripe on their heads, which has an orange centre in males.

A goldcrest at Askham Bog. Photo by Dave Greenwood

Their thin beak is designed for picking out insects among pine needles.

The UK has a large population of breeding goldcrests that stay in the UK all year round - but this is boosted in winter by individuals that migrate from Scandinavia.

To find out more, and listen to its distinctive song, which is not audible to everyone, visit woodlandtrust.org.uk.

