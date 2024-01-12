St Helen’s Farm at Seaton Ross, to the south-east of the city, was founded 38 years ago and is the UK’s largest goat milk producer, with products including fresh milk, yoghurts, cheese, and butter.

The company’s handcrafted products are stocked in major supermarkets and have been awarded further recognition for their quality and taste - 13 accolades in total in the last 12 months alone.

In the Great Taste Awards, the dairy won stars for mild cheese, mature cheese, butter semi-skimmed milk (two stars), and whole milk.

At the Great Yorkshire Show it won a silver for semi-skimmed milk and a gold for natural yoghurt.

In the International Cheese wards at Nantwich, it won gold for mature cheese 2kg block and silver for natural yoghurt.

In the Global Cheese Awards, the farm won silver for mild cheese and bronze for mature goats cheese 2kg block.

And in the Great British Food Awards, the farm won gold for natural yoghurt.

Head of marketing Katy Gray said: “As a team, we believe wholeheartedly in the quality of our products - it begins from the ground up, quite literally thanks to our circular farming process and dedicated staff caring for the goats as well as those in production. To see this acknowledged by so many industry experts is humbling and a real honour.”

Katy continued: “Almost every one of our products was recognised with an award this year, some on an international level, and it’s really testament to our focus on quality, consistency and deliciously different dairy.”

St Helen’s Farm has been back in the hands of original owners Angus and Kathleen Wielkopolski since December 2021.

In addition to its farm in Seaton Ross, four other family farms in Yorkshire and the Midlands supply goat milk to the company.

Products can be purchased at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Ocado and Morrisons.