A CAR has ended up on it’s side after a crash in a York suburb.

Emergency crews were called at about 7.30pm last night (January 11) to Acomb Road in Holgate.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from York and Selby responded to a single vehicle crash where the car ended up on its side.

“They stabilized the vehicle and gained access via the boot to free the uninjured single occupant.”