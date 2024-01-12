A CAR has ended up on it’s side after a crash in a York suburb.
Emergency crews were called at about 7.30pm last night (January 11) to Acomb Road in Holgate.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from York and Selby responded to a single vehicle crash where the car ended up on its side.
“They stabilized the vehicle and gained access via the boot to free the uninjured single occupant.”
