The county’s police say the crash involved a woman pedestrian and car outside the Castle Tavern in Castle Road in Scarborough at about 4.10pm on Saturday, December 30.

A police spokesman said: “It happened when a silver Citroen C2 turned off Castle Road onto North Street as the woman was crossing the junction at the end of North Street.

“The 57-year-old from Sunderland was taken to hospital by ambulance where she underwent surgery to repair a broken ankle. She is now recovering at home.

“The 63-year-old local man driving the Citroen is assisting the investigation.

“If you witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle prior to the incident travelling on Castle Road towards the Castle Tavern or you have dashcam footage, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 237 and leave a message quoting reference number 12230246723.