Tim Forber, who is currently serving as deputy chief constable at South Yorkshire Police, will take on the role. As The Press previously reported, Mr Forber was named as police and crime commissioner Zoë Metcalfe's preferred candidate.

The selection process has come after outgoing chief constable, Lisa Winward, announced her retirement date to be March 31, 2024.

At a hearing earlier today (January 11), Mr Forber was formally confirmed as the new Chief Constable by commissioner Metcalfe and the Police, Fire and Crime Panel.

The final interview panel consisted of the Chief Fire Officer, a representative from His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Service, a director from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, an independent panel member and Ms Metcalfe.

Ms Metcalfe said: "I am delighted that the Police, Fire and Crime Panel have endorsed my recommendation for Tim to be appointed as North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable.

"During the interview process he demonstrated his depth of experience and commitment to collaboration and local neighbourhood policing across rural and urban areas.

"I have every confidence he has the right qualities to drive forward North Yorkshire Police to be an outstanding service and to keep people safe and feeling safe."

Tim Forber joined South Yorkshire Police as Assistant Chief Constable in December 2016 and was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in June 2021.

Mr Forber said: "I am hugely honoured to be appointed Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police.

"I am looking forward to working tirelessly on behalf of the communities of York and North Yorkshire to ensure they have an outstanding police service.”