The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which runs Selby College, has been recognised in the Yorkshire Learning Provider Awards.

The group has been named a finalist in the categories: Best Adult Education Delivery and Best Apprenticeship Delivery.

Its Skills Bootcamp in the Principles of Carbon Capture and Storage has also been recognised.

Engaging with more than 1,300 employers across the region and nation, the group works collaboratively with organisations to develop its curriculum offer which is responsive to the needs of the future workforce.

Many learners are upskilling in their roles at companies including Drax and Enfinium.

Sam Wright, principal and chief executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said the accolades have come at a “momentous time” for the group following a positive rating from Ofsted.

“The partnerships we have with employers and local authorities are vital to ensuring we deliver a responsive curriculum offer which helps to close skills gaps and ensures our learners can progress into prosperous careers,” she said.

“Our adult learning programmes also enable learners to access education flexibly and alongside other commitments, ensuring that they can upskill or retrain at any stage of their lives - something we’re incredibly proud of.”

The awards ceremony will be held at York Racecourse on Thursday, January 25.