Wooden benches close to Poppleton station have plaques commemorating signallers, which had become rotten over the 40 years since they were first installed.

The "friends of Poppleton station group" coordinated a team of five volunteers to save the memorials.

With the help of property management service ISS, the volunteers installed two new benches with the original plaques on them.

Poppleton's small railway station is managed by Northern. Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: "It is important that we cherish heritage assets like these, and I am so pleased they have been given a new lease of life.

"I’d like to thank our volunteers for their hard work on this project and for the hours they spend looking after Poppleton station."