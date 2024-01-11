North Yorkshire Police say missing Annie Dryden, 20, from Middlesbrough, was last seen on Thursday January, 4 when she boarded a train at 2.09pm at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough and got off at around 2:38pm at Battersby in North Yorkshire.

She is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. Annie was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.

Cleveland and North Yorkshire Police have been carrying out extensive searches in the rural area near Battersby including Clay Bank, Ingleby Greenhow, Kildale and east towards Blakey Ridge on the edge of the North York Moors.

Officers continue to appeal to members of the public to get in touch with any sightings of Annie, including walkers, runners and residents in the rural area where she was last seen, and further afield across the North York Moors and Cleveland Hills.

Annie Dryden (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Insp Andrew Ingram of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We remain very concerned for Annie’s welfare and appeal directly to her that if she sees or hears our appeal, to please get in touch with your family, friends or the police and let us know that you are safe. If you prefer you can let the Missing People charity know that you are safe and they can pass on a message on your behalf. You can call them on 116 000.

“We also appeal to local people including hikers, runners, cyclists, local residents and farmers who are out and about across the moors and hills, to please keep an eye out for Annie and get in touch if you believe you have seen her. We are also asking local people to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that someone has sought shelter.”

Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of Annie or know where she is now, please call 999.

Please quote incident number 12240005550.

Watch CCTV footage of Annie’s last confirmed sighting here