A body set up to help York reach its net zero carbon ambition has relaunched its efforts - while admitting the challenges ahead are "immense".
York Climate Commission (YCC) was relaunched by City of York Council at an event on Thursday, January 11, at Merchant Adventurers' Hall in York.
Organisations, businesses and political figures met to discuss how they can best improve the future of York's climate impact.
First founded to "support delivery of the net zero carbon ambition in the City of York and its surroundings by 2030" the commission had a recent "rethink", in a bid to improve its efforts.
The event saw the size of the commission - which aims to provide a non-political environment for organisations to offer support and resources to schemes that can help the city reach net zero - expand significantly.
Ahead of the relaunch event, a spokesperson for the YCC said: "The challenge is immense and can only be addressed if we work together across the city and beyond."
During the event, members of more than 80 organisations shared thoughts on challenges to York's progress to net zero.
Speaking on the goal of achieving a net zero of carbon emissions by 2030, Cllr Kate Ravilious, joint executive member for environment and climate emergency, said: "It's going to be hugely challenging.
"Doing as much as we can by then (2030) is just as important to me as reaching the goal.
"If we slightly overshoot whilst doing our best, that's all we can do."
City of York Council has another national target to aim for by 2030, with the Department for Transport aiming for half of all journeys in cities to be walked or cycled by 2030.
Cllr Pete Kilbane, deputy leader and executive member for economy & transport, said the transport goal was achievable.
He said: "Yes, we can do it, people are interested in doing it and days like this are great and prove that."
Cllr Kilbane praised the new look of the commission, adding: "Having people from different backgrounds to help is hugely useful."
Labour’s candidate for mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, was also at the event to hear the thoughts of local businesses - particularly those discussing the environmental impact of selling and sourcing food. Speaking on the importance of the commission, he said: "Climate and environment has to run through everything we do
"Here in York and North Yorkshire, we have cities, towns, villages - it's a cross section of what's going on in the whole country.
"If we can make it work here it can work anywhere."
