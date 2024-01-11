North Yorkshire Police say officers are carrying out targeted patrols in known hotspots across the city, gathering information and arresting offenders where possible.

PC Ben Ambler, from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have seen a significant rise in the number of motorcycle thefts across York in recent months.

"The offenders target vehicles parked on the street, on driveways or in gardens and attack the security of the bikes. The thefts can happen in a matter of seconds."

To reduce the risk of becoming a victim to these thefts, motorcycle owners are being advised to lock, chain and cover their vehicles.

Police say owners should also consider fitting a tracking system and/or an alarm, and where possible store their vehicles out of sight in a secure garage or shed.

PC Ambler said: "Where this is not possible, leave your vehicle in the safest place you can, ideally where it is well overlooked with good lighting and covered by CCTV.

"We will be holding events in partnership with local motorcycle businesses in the coming months to promote crime prevention and security advice, so keep an eye on our social media channels for dates to be announced.

"If you have any information about motorcycle thefts, or can assist with our enquiries, please contact us by calling 101, use our website's online reporting tool, or by emailing me at benjamin.ambler@northyorkshire.police.uk"

Please quote the reference number 12230240022 when you get in touch with us.

PC Ben Ambler (Image: North Yorkshire Police)