The teacher and the school where she worked at the time of the offences cannot be named to protect the identity of the daughter.

The woman was charged with three counts of assault by beating, two against her husband and one against her daughter.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced at York Magistrates’ Court last month where she received a community order, rehabilitation activity requirements and alcohol treatment requirements. She was ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The school declined to comment when asked what her current employment status is.