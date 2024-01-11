The Boots Health Hub is now working with YorkTest Laboratories and can direct customers looking for food intolerance, allergy or other health tests, such as Liver Function, Cholesterol, Vitamin D and Hormone tests, directly to the YorkTest website.

YorkTest Laboratories CEO Richard Dawson said: “Over the past five years, YorkTest has experienced growing demand for its Food Intolerance and Allergy testing, as consumers become more aware of various symptoms, such as IBS, bloating, tiredness and skin issues, potentially being caused by food intolerances.

READ MORE

“YorkTest provides expert Nutritional Therapist advice to customers taking a food intolerance test to help them with their nutrition, health and wellbeing. We are delighted to be able to provide these tests, which are often lifechanging for people with a variety of symptoms, to the Boots Health Hub community.”

The company’s scientific director Dr Gill Hart added: “YorkTest are pioneers in food-specific IgG antibody testing, having developed our food intolerance testing processes in collaboration with the University of York in 1998. More recently we have added a number of blood chemistry tests, including Male and Female Hormones, Thyroid, Liver Function and Cholesterol Tests. Working with Boots provides us the opportunity to offer our valuable testing services to even more people.”

YorkTest are the UK’s leading experts in Food Intolerance, Allergy, and Health testing. The company was established in 1982 and is based at Monks Cross Drive, Huntington.

It provides home-to-laboratory testing kits for a simple and convenient way to check for food intolerances, allergies, vitamin deficiencies, cholesterol, liver function, hormone levels, and more, all from the comfort of one’s home.

YorkTest has its own specialised testing laboratory, based in York. All testing kits are manufactured directly by YorkTest.

Boots Health Hub is the digital front door to healthcare advice, products and services at Boots – the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer.