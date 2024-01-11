It comes as the firm has signed an “exclusive agreement” with Haven, which was acquired by Blackstone in 2021.

But Primrose Valley Holiday Park in Filey will be home to the firm’s first on-site pub.

Peter Blake, Haven's chief operating officer told the BBC it was the first holiday provider to partner with the chain.

He said: "This new venture underlines our dedication to growing our food and beverage partnerships and offering for our holidaymakers and holiday homeowners."

Currently, no other locations have been identified out of Haven’s 37 other holiday parks across the UK, a spokesperson confirmed.

It’s thought the pub will open at the Filey resort towards the end of March.

On the Haven website, it adds: “Serving up all of your favourite food and drink, we can't wait to unveil the finished product soon."

Michael Barron, commercial director at Wetherspoon, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Haven and are confident the pub will prove popular with holidaymakers."

Haven said it had invested more than £170 million in its parks over the past year, according to the BBC, adding that the Wetherspoon deal was “part of an additional £4m investment to improve its food and beverage offering.”

Wetherspoon also launched its January food and drink sale last week which runs until Wednesday, January 17.

The sale features offers on a wide selection of food from a small breakfast (£1.99) to burger deals (choose from the likes of an American burger or classic beef burger) with a soft drink (£4.99) or alcoholic drink (£6.46).

Wetherspoon will also be serving a range of small plates (including halloumi-style fries, chicken wings and nachos) with any three for £12.

Eager pub-goers will be able to get their hands on a pint for as little as £1.99 (for drinks including Bud Light and Doom Bar) and cocktails for £2.99.

Non-alcoholic drinks, including soft drinks, will also be part of the January sale with a bottle of Beck's Blue (alcohol-free lager) at £1.49, Pepsi Max (14oz) at £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.