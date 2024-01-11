As The Press reported earlier today, officers were trying to trace the next of kin of Paul James Harrison from York.

A Police spokesman said: "Paul died at his home address earlier this month aged 46.

"The circumstances of his death are not suspicious and the Coroner is trying to trace any family members, or anyone that might have known him and knows who his family are."

If you have any information, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Coroner’s Officer, Sandra Prince.