Stacey Sadie Bedford died from her injuries after being struck by the vehicle on the A1 southbound at Leeming Bar on Wednesday, December 13.

An inquest opened today (Thursday, January 11) into the death of the 34-year-old from Leyburn.

Senior coroner for York and North Yorkshire Jon Heath told the court Ms Bedford was seen running towards the motorway and died at the scene.

He gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

Mr Heath adjourned the hearing to a later date.

As The Press reported at the time, a member of the public stopped to provide first aid and emergency services rushed to the scene.

But they were unable to save Ms Bedford.

Police were called to the scene at about 11.15pm on Wednesday, December 13, and the road remained closed until 8am the following morning.

Sergeant Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police said at the time: "Such desperately sad news following a collision on the A1M last night and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who has died along with all those affected by this tragic incident.”