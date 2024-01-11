Organised by the tourism promotion body Make it York, the annual York Residents’ Festival is back on Saturday and Sunday January 27 and 28.

The weekend kick starts an exciting 2024 year of events across the city and features more than 50 events and offers for residents to take advantage of.

Historical attractions such as York Minster, JORVIK Viking Centre, Clifford’s Tower, Fairfax House, Barley Hall, Merchant Adventurers’ Hall and Treasurer’s House will be opening their doors for free to residents across the weekend.

Residents can also take advantage of a free river cruise with City Cruises, free wizard golf at The Hole in Wand and the first 100 visitors can visit for free at York’s Chocolate Story.

Also promised are great offers at some of York’s popular eateries and restaurants including The Grand, Rio Brazilian Steakhouse York, Ambiente Tapas and Pearly Cow. Furthermore, there are a range of retail offers exclusively for residents at Avorium, York Gin, Love Cheese, Potions Cauldron and many more.

For those preferring to explore by foot, also promised are great offers and discounts on walking tours and outdoor activities.

Mountain Goat will be taking residents off the beaten path to explore the beautiful Yorkshire countryside, join The Wizard of York for a family-friendly walk of York that promises to be spellbinding or learn to abseil and climb Brimham Rocks.

To take advantage of the great offers during Residents’ Festival, Make it York advises York residents present a valid York Card, student card or identity card that proves York residency. If presenting an identity card, such as a driving license or older person’s bus pass, this must clearly state ‘York’.

For the full list of offers for York Residents’ Festival, and for pre-booking information, visit the Visit York website. People are also warned some venues and activities require pre-booking.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We’re delighted that we have so many York businesses providing fantastic offers for Residents’ Festival weekend in January. This is a great opportunity for residents to rediscover some of the brilliant attractions, retail and food offers on their doorstop.

“A huge thank you to our Visit York members for coming together to provide so many brilliant offers, there’s something for everyone during this fun-packed weekend”

Please refer to the Visit York website for the most up-to-date list of offers here.

You can get a York Card at Explore York Libraries and Archives, or online here.