Luke Willetts died aged 33 on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

An inquest opened today (Thursday, January 11) into his death at Northallerton Coroner's Court.

The court heard Mr Willetts’ body was found in flood water near Alne Road in Tollerton and he was identified by his partner.

Senior coroner for York and North Yorkshire Jon Heath gave the primary cause of death as cocaine toxicity and the secondary cause of death as drowning.

He adjourned the hearing to a later date.

As The Press reported at the time, Mr Willetts was reported missing after last being seen leaving his home in Tollerton on Monday, October 23.

Police believe he left his home on foot and walked off in the direction of Alne at about 4.30pm on Monday, October 23.

Specialist police searches were carried out in the area covering fields, woodland and water courses.

A police helicopter was also called in to help with the search, along with officers from British Transport Police.

North Yorkshire Police cancelled the appeal after a body was found that they believed to be that of Mr Willetts on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

“Our thoughts are with Luke’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we ask their privacy is respected,” a force spokesperson said at the time.