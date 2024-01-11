It has also expanded into new sectors and opened a London office.

Last December, Emma Dodsley, Lee Fleming and Matthew Day led the buyout of workplace design company Ben Johnson following the retirement of managing director Adrian Rumble.

After the deal, the firm then won a string of prestigious contracts both locally and nationally. This has resulted in the company opening a third office in Fitzrovia, close to both Regent’s Park and the landmark BT Tower.

Over the past 12 months, Ben Johnson has also diversified the sectors it works in, with major contract wins seeing the company completing fit-outs spanning more than 40,000 sq ft on behalf of financial and professional services clients, as well as a further 40,000 sq ft for gaming and technology businesses. The company has also completed projects for engineering businesses, mixed use schemes and fit-outs in medical and laboratory environments that cover approximately 30,000 sq ft in each sector.

Another high-profile recently completed project includes a 25,000 sq ft fit-out of office and laboratory space within London’s iconic Battersea Power Station development.

Finance director Lee Fleming, who has worked at Ben Johnson since 2005, explained: “The MBO followed two years of careful succession planning with Adrian’s support to ensure everyone had clearly defined roles and that each stage of the process was prepared. It’s paid dividends and although businesses often lose people during takeovers, we haven’t lost a single employee from our team, which is ultimately the most important part of our business.

“Strengthening our presence on both the M1 and A1 corridors, spanning the north of south of England, by opening a London office, also stands us in good stead as we grow our national footprint.”

Director Emma Dodsley, who oversees sales and marketing, added: “I joined Ben Johnson 13 years ago with the promise of being part of a future MBO team. Since we took over it’s been a privilege to build on what Adrian had created.

“Office transformations will always be a big part of our work and especially now with businesses recognising that modern offices must provide a sense of community and not just desks, in order to encourage employees to enjoy being back in the office. As a result, we’ve completed projects for the likes of Reward Finance and Equifax during 2023.

“Essentially, though, we had ambitions to expand into more sectors, which has been a key focus over the past 12 months. We’re now working with manufacturers that aspire to offer first-class staff breakout areas to aid recruitment and gaming companies that want a genuine wow factor as soon as you walk into their premises, as well as several private hospitals and clinics where patients want to feel indulged. We’re now looking forward to building on this throughout 2024.”