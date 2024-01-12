That 'bank manager' was David Kendall - who, after retiring as manager of Barclays at Heslington, went on to make a whole new career for himself as an after-dinner speaker.

He was one of the best, says his friend Graham Bradbury, who tells that story about Michael Parkinson.

"David became acknowledged as one of the finest speakers on the circuit, using his unique Yorkshire accent to tell humorous stories to the great and good around the country - indeed in Europe too," Graham said.

Mr Kendall passed away just before Christmas at the age of 82. But there will surely be no shortage of friends telling their own stories about York's great raconteur at his funeral at York Crematorium on January 23.

David's son Matthew Kendall said his dad had lived a 'full and happy life'. "He will be deeply missed by so many people," he said.

Mr Kendall was born in York on September 7, 1941. He got scholarships to attend both The Minster School, where he was a chorister, and St Peter’s. After school he played in a skiffle band and worked as an accountant, before joining Barclays Bank, where he qualified as an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

David Kendall - a 'great raconteur' and 'proud Yorkshireman' (Image: Family photo)

Mr Kendall married his wife Mary in 1967 and the couple had three children, Vanessa, Sally and Matthew, and were also blessed with a grandson, Jasper. He went on to become the manager of Barclays at Heslington before taking early retirement in 1990 at the age of 50.

As an accomplished guitarist he became a member of the sixties rock ‘n’ roll band 'The Dominos', who played regularly at venues across Yorkshire. Later on in life, he joined a jazz band that played at the Spotted Cow in York and The White Horse in his home village of Poppleton.

He was also a keen sports fan, who was passionate about cricket, York City, rugby league and playing golf.

But it is as an after-dinner speaker that many in York will remember him most. In an interview for My Yorkshire Life in 2000, he revealed that he had a team of agents coming up with speaking engagements for him.

"I think the secret of my success is that I make people feel safe," he told the magazine.

"The fact that I'm an ex-bank manager gives the organiser of the dinner one less thing to worry about. They know there will be no f*ing or blinding."

His friend Graham Bradbury described him as a ‘proud Yorkshireman’, and a great friend who always had a funny story to tell.

Affectionately known as 'The bank manager from York', Mr Kendall was the original compere for York City Sportsman’s Dinners back in the 1980s, said Graham, an ardent York City fan himself.

"More latterly he then compered fundraising dinners for the York City Supporters Trust when the club fell on hard times and money was needed quickly."

Despite his support for the Minstermen, it was 'The Kneets' - York City Knights - who were his great love.

Mr Kendall passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 23. His funeral will be held at York Crematorium on January 23