A WOMAN has died after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say a 76-year-old woman who was hit by a car on the A63 Main Road at Hambleton, Selby at around 5.10pm on Monday (January 8), died in hospital on Tuesday evening.
Her family are being supported by the police while enquiries continue into the incident.
As The Press reported at the time, crash involved a grey Ford Focus.
It happened between the junctions of Station Road and Wheatsheaf Close.
The woman driving the Focus is assisting officers with the investigation.
Witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are asked to email jon.moss@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 917 (nine one seven).
Please quote reference NYP-08012024-0307 when providing details.
