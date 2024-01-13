How about playing hockey under water?

Yes, you read that right.

The York Octopush Club (that’s underwater hockey club) is keen to recruit more members – and it is holding a free taster session at Yearsley Pool from 3pm on Saturday January 20.

The sport is actually not as scary or difficult as it sounds, insists Octopush fan and club secretary Sam Birt, 31.

Basically, it consists of two teams of six (often mixed) players donning snorkels, masks and rubber fins – then chasing a weighted puck around the bottom of a swimming school with special short ‘hockey sticks’ and trying to push it through the opposing team’s goal.

Some pool-bottom action with York Octopush Club (Image: York Octopush Club)

There’s usually an underwater referee, games are divided into two halves of 15 minutes each – and no contact is allowed.

As long as you’re comfortable diving to the bottom of a swimming pool, and are able to swim several lengths unaided, you should have no problems, Sam said.

The club’s existing members range in age from 12 (the youngest they can take) up to people in their 50s and 60s - though most members are in their 20s and 30s.

The aim of the free session on January 20 is to give people - both men and women - a taste of the sport in a relaxed way, in the hope of persuading them to join the club.

A game of underwater hockey in progress (Image: York Octopush Club)

“Myself and a couple of other members have previously undertaken an underwater hockey coaching course, so are well prepared to teach beginners,” Sam said.

“We'll cover the basics of how to snorkel, using fins and some basic puck skills, and then have a short game at the end of the session."

Sam said coming along to a taster session with other beginners would hopefully be a 'less intimidating' way to get to know the sport.

"We provide all of the equipment needed, which includes mask, snorkel, fins, sticks, hat and a glove," he said. "All that anyone needs to bring is their swimwear and a spare pair of socks to wear under their fins.”

Members of York Octopush Club (Image: York Octopush Club)

For those who enjoy the taster, there’s the chance of regular games in future.

The club meets twice a week normally - at Archbishop Holgate’s School on Friday evenings from 8-9pm, and at Yearsley Pool on Saturday afternoons from 3-4pm.

The club has recently joined the Yorkshire Underwater Hockley League (yes, there is such a thing), so there’s even a chance of some competitive games if you do get hooked.

There’s no need to book for the free taster session on January 20 – just turn up at Yearsley Pool, preferably 10 minutes or so before the start of the 3pm session so you can be kitted out.

If you are planning to go along, however, it would help if you could email the club at yorkoctopush@gmail.com with your shoe size so they can make sure they have the right size fins to hand, Sam said.