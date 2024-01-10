A WOMAN has been rescued after she crashed her car into a village pond in North Yorkshire.
At about 4.25pm today (January 10), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called to a crash in Shipton-by-Beningbrough on the A19.
When arriving on the scene, they saw a woman behind the wheel of a car that had ended up in a pond.
Fire crews rescued the woman, who was trapped inside the vehicle and handed her over into the care of ambulance crews, who also arrived at the scene.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews secured the vehicle to ensure it could easily be recovered and handed the incident over to the police."
