A pensioner died after being hit by a Range Rover in North Yorkshire, police have said.
The man, aged in his 80s, was a pedestrian and was pronounced dead after being struck by the vehicle on the A172 near Swainby at 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 9).
Paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to save the man, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The road was closed until 11pm while emergency crews worked on the scene and an investigation was carried out, they added.
Police urge anyone with information about the incident or the events surrounding it to call 101 quoting reference NYP-09012024-0357.
