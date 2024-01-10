NORTH Yorkshire Police have run new operation on the streets of York.
On Tuesday night (January 9) in Clifton police were out in force speaking to local business owners and residents.
During the evening, two vehicles were seized by officers for not having insurance.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Both drivers will be appearing at court in relation to this."
The police also said that traffic offence reports were issued to other drivers in the Clifton area.
