This week has already seen parts of the UK with some snow as temperatures significantly dropped.

Much of the weather has remained dry so far after an intense period of heavy rainfall caused flooding in some areas last week.

But the Met Office has now warned about an “increasing chance of wintry hazards" as we head towards the weekend before more snow is expected next week.

A dry afternoon for most but dull with scattered light showers in northeast England and eastern Scotland



🌤️ Sunshine for western Scotland, much of southern England and across parts of Wales and Northern Ireland



🌡️ Feeling cold but not quite as windy in the south as yesterday pic.twitter.com/3UcAu6Qfbp — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2024

'Wintery hazards' expected in parts of the UK this weekend

It comes as the UK is under the influence of “high pressure”, which is bringing “colder than average weather for the time of year.”

The Met Office said: “These cold and largely dry conditions will persist through much of this week, with areas to the south particularly cold compared to average.

“However, by the time we reach Sunday (January 14) a northerly airflow develops, which could increase the chances of wintry hazards for some.”

Speaking about the UK’s long-range outlook, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern, commented: “A cold front from the north towards the weekend will mark another change in the airmass for the UK, moving from something with a bit of an Atlantic influence to air that comes more directly from the Arctic.”

How to drive safely in snow and ice

The beginning of the weekend will bring rain in northern areas, with the west of Scotland likely to see most of it, but this signals “a reinforcement of the cold conditions as we move into next week.”

Met Office head of situational awareness, Will Lang said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week.

“Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”

What is the UK weather forecast for next week? See if it will snow

The weather's turned colder, but how long will this stick around? And is there any sign of snow? ❄️👀



📺Watch our latest Deep Dive to find out more about the weather next week and beyond⤵️



Full version: https://t.co/fwbIjvi5px pic.twitter.com/ok3aXVfqxF — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2024

Speaking about the current weather outlook for next week, Aidan explained: “We start with a northerly airflow and snow showers, especially near the coasts in the north. But there will also be brighter skies for some.

Recommended reading:

"Then, from the middle of next week, low-pressure tries to move in from the southwest, and the impact of this is still a bit uncertain at this range.

“Different models are saying different things in terms of the track of this low [pressure], but you have the ingredients for snow with cold air in place and additional moisture supplied from the Atlantic, which will bring rain, but on the boundary with the cold air, you could see some snow.”

The Met Office said details about the intensity, location or impacts of snow are still to be worked out in the coming days, “though winter weather hazards remain largely in focus, and an increasing risk as we move through the week.”