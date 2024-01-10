A CRASH on a major road through North Yorkshire is causing long delays.
There are reports of a crash on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire with long delays and two lanes closed on the A1(M) southbound from Junction 44 the A64 turn off for York and Tadcaster.
There is congestion to beyond junction 45 for Boston Spa.
More to follow.
