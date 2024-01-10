Fred, who died suddenly at York Hospital on December 17 aged 78, helped children cross the road outside Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School in Eastholme Drive for over a decade.

He took the job in 2010 after retiring, previously working for British Rail, BT then Elcocks tool shop in Fulford.

Fred’s final role as a lollipop man was the one that brought him the most joy, his daughter Bev Crossfield previously told The Press.

A crowd of people gathered outside Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School to say a final farewell to lollipop man Fred Storr (Image: Dylan Connell)

Today (Wednesday, January 10) a crowd gathered outside Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School to say goodbye to Fred as his funeral procession made its way to York Crematorium.

Applause broke out in the crowd, which included pupils from the school, as the procession passed.

While on shift, Fred always had treats in his pocket for passing dogs. Many members of the dog walking community were outside the school to say goodbye to Fred.

Julie and Dave Clipperton from Rawcliffe explained how Fred would “always make a fuss” over their late dog Murphy.

Fred Storr's funeral procession passing Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School where he worked as a lollipop man for over a decade (Image: Dylan Connell)

“(Murphy) wouldn’t go on his walk without a treat from Fred,” Julie said.

“He was absolutely lovely and the kids just loved to see him every morning.”

'He was great with everyone'





Rawcliffe resident Val Brown added that Fred would go above and beyond to help the community and would often look after her dog for the day.

“He was cheerful and he was good with the kids,” she said.

“He was great with everyone.”

Fred Storr on shift as a lollipop man outside Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School (Image: Iwona Michalska)

'He always had a minute to have a chat'





Juliet Lee got to know Fred as her three children – Thomas, Anna and Jasmin – all went to Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School.

She and her family moved out of Rawcliffe while her children were at the school.

Fred would let Juliet use the driveway of his home – directly across from the school – to park while on the school run.

“He used to take his car off the drive every morning to let us park there,” she said.

“He was really kind and generous. He always had a minute to have a chat.”

Fred Storr was born on March 19, 1945, in York.

He grew up in Filey Terrace in Clifton next to the railway line and later lived in the same street with his own family.

In the 1980s he moved to Rawcliffe.

Fred’s daughter Bev described him as “such a lovely dad”.

Fred Storr and his daughter Bev Crossfield (Image: Supplied)

“He was brilliant, absolutely brilliant – and so loving,” Bev said.

Of his role as a lollipop man, she added: “He absolutely loved it. He was forever high fiving kids.”

Fred is remembered by sister Barbara, daughter Bev and husband Dave, grandchildren Gary, Simon and wife Helen, and great grandchildren Sophie and Molly.