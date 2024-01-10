Housebuilder Persimmon want to build 109 new homes in Eggborough near Selby and have submitted plans to North Yorkshire Council.

The site at Low Eggborough Road is allocated for housing in the Selby Local Plan, which aims to increase the number and types of houses available to local homebuyers.

Persimmon plan to build a mix of property types and sizes ranging from one through to four bedroom homes.

The developer says that eight of the homes on the development will be transferred to a housing association and three will be provided as first homes sold to first-time buyers at a 30 per cent discount.

Built to new building regulations, the new homes will benefit from improved energy efficiency, helping reduce energy bills for homeowners.

All homes will come fitted with EV chargers and air-source heat pumps.

The proposed development includes a substantial Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contribution earmarked to support local infrastructure improvements.

Plans for the development include a dedicated children's play space and over two acres of public open space and woodland planting.

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for new, high quality and energy efficient homes in this part of Yorkshire.

“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with North Yorkshire Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.”

Plans for 109 new homes in Eggborough have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council by housebuilder Persimmon (Image: Supplied)