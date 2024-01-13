The Yorkshire Air Museum, in Elvington, is preparing itself for another busy year after 2023 saw 72,000 people come through its gates - the most in its history.

With visitors rising by 12,000 on the year before, the museum is feeling confident after bouncing back from losing 90 per cent of its income to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The museum’s chair of trustees, Rachel Semlyen, said: "Looking ahead there's much more to come but nothing could have been achieved without the commitment, passion and hard work of all our staff and volunteers.

A Harrier and Buccaneer inside the main hangar (Image: Supplied)

"I want to wish all our supporters a very happy and successful new year and to thank you so much for your interest, encouragement and enthusiasm for what we do at the museum to commemorate service, celebrate innovation and inspire present and future generations."

Marketing and communications manager at the museum, Jerry Ibbotson said: "It shows how popular the museum is with all our audiences, from hardcore aviation enthusiasts to families looking for a great day out.

Looking ahead to 2024, Jerry said: "We’re going to see the arrival of the Avro Shackleton from Coventry Airport. This is being dismantled and will come to us in pieces and take several months to reassemble. It will be a great addition to our collection.

"With the great results from last year, the bar is set very high for 2024 but we’re all working hard to do even greater things over the next 12 months."