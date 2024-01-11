AN author who speaks across North Yorkshire calling for child protection has been shortlisted for a book prize decided by the public.
Christina Gabbitas’ story ‘Trapped in County Lines’ is one of eight finalists in the children’s section of The People’s Book Prize for 2023/24 and the public vote is currently open.
The book revolves around a group of friends who tragically fall victim to grooming and exploitation, ultimately leading to devastating consequences.
The writer works with North Yorkshire Police, and the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner's Office visiting schools throughout the county to raise awareness on the same themes.
Christina said: “I hear so many heart-breaking stories of children and young people being groomed and exploited into county lines.
“Exploitation can happen to any child anywhere.
“We need to concentrate more efforts on education and early intervention.”
‘Trapped in County Lines’ was named as a NSPCC book of the week in December 2023.
