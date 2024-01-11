Christina Gabbitas’ story ‘Trapped in County Lines’ is one of eight finalists in the children’s section of The People’s Book Prize for 2023/24 and the public vote is currently open.

The book revolves around a group of friends who tragically fall victim to grooming and exploitation, ultimately leading to devastating consequences.

The writer works with North Yorkshire Police, and the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner's Office visiting schools throughout the county to raise awareness on the same themes.

The author visits schools across North Yorkshire as part of her advocacy work - pictured here at Rossett School with North Yorkshire High Sheriff Clare Granger (Image: Christina Gabbitas)

Christina said: “I hear so many heart-breaking stories of children and young people being groomed and exploited into county lines.

“Exploitation can happen to any child anywhere.

“We need to concentrate more efforts on education and early intervention.”

Christina Gabbitas pictured with NSPCC CEO Sir Peter Wanless (Image: Christina Gabbitas)

‘Trapped in County Lines’ was named as a NSPCC book of the week in December 2023.