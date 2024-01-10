The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, ordered the jury at York Crown Court to return not guilty verdicts on both charges faced by Luke David Jackson, 28.

He decided that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to be able to deliver any other verdict.

Mr Jackson, 28, of Jute Road, Acomb, had denied charges of robbery and of carrying a knife in public.

The judge made his order after listening to submissions from prosecution and defence barristers, initially after the prosecution closed its case.

At that stage he decided that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to be sure that Mr Jackson was the masked cyclist who had threatened a father and his son in Front Street.

Mr Jackson had denied being the man and neither the father or the son had identified him as the man.

After the defence case, the prosecution and defence barristers again discussed legal issues surrounding the robbery charge. It related to an incident when a masked cyclist grabbed money from the till at Costcutters in Wains Grove, Dringhouses.

Mr Jackson had denied being the man and said he had not been to the shop that day and didn’t shop there generally. He was not identified as the robber by the shop assistant.

The judge then decided that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to be able to convict Mr Jackson on either charge.

Mr Jackson was formally acquitted on both charges.