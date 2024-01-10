Deadpan Players was set up in 2018 to bring a community together and raise funds for local charities, supporting the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, children's cancer charity Candlelighters and men's welfare group Men's Shed with their pantomime productions.

Based in Escrick between York and Selby, their first pantomime, Cinderella, was performed in January 2019 at the Chapman Theatre in Queen Margaret’s School followed by Aladdin, Jack & The Beanstalk and a sketch show. The cast is supported by local dance troupe, the Derwent Dancers, and proceeds from all shows are donated to the three charities.

Rehearsals for their latest production, Treasure Island – The Legacy of Scrooge, are in full swing with three performances planned for Friday and Saturday January 26 and 27, once again at Queen Margaret’s in Escrick.

The show is set in 1882 and links two well-loved classic English tales by introducing Freddie Scrooge (Ebeneezer’s nephew) as the miserly owner of Selfriches department store which just happens to be next door to the legendary Admiral Benbow Inn. The Inn is the home of Dame Cherry, her son Jim Hawkins and scullery maid Bonny Rose as well as the flamboyant parrot, Flambe. The kitchen and bar at the Inn are run by ex-pirates Captain Jack Spatchcock, Deepsea Dave and Quint Brodie.

The plot follows Scrooge, the only surviving relative of Uncle Ebeneezer, is furious to find out that his inheritance has been buried on Christmas Island and the only way to retrieve it is via a treasure map.

He hires everyone from the Admiral Benbow Inn along with three girls from Selfriches (Lucy Futon, Mabel Lean and Chantelle Fyffe) to sail a ship in return for a share of the treasure. During the crossing Scrooge reveals his true colours by forcing Jim and Bonny to walk the plank while planning to double cross all but the pirates who have helped him sail to the Island.

On reaching the island the ship is wrecked leaving the survivors to head off in search of the treasure. The ghostly Jacob Marley, however, appears where X marks the spot explaining that the treasure is now hidden in the heart of Jungle of Jeopardy which is guarded by the mischievous Jeepers Creepers.

All is revealed when Marley meets Scrooge at midnight in the Jungle which leads to a fulfilling finale where everyone gets what they deserve.

For tickets go to deadpanplayers.co.uk

To join Deadpan and help with the show, organisers say there are always opportunities to join the chorus, the cast or help backstage and they are always looking for new talent.