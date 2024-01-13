A CARE home in York paid tribute to the King of rock and roll on what would've been his 89th birthday.

Meadowbeck care home in Osbaldwick, York, transformed itself into Graceland on January 8 to celebrate the life of the late, great Elvis Presley.

In an afternoon of live entertainment filled with films and a tribute act by Glen Booth, the care home's residents all had a chance to reminisce.

Rose, a resident said: "I loved Elvis growing up.  Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time, we were all made to feel very special indeed as we were serenaded!"

General Manager at Meadowbeck, Annaliza Kemp, said: "Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music.  This afternoon we had entertainment with Glen, we all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!"