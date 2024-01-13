A CARE home in York paid tribute to the King of rock and roll on what would've been his 89th birthday.
Meadowbeck care home in Osbaldwick, York, transformed itself into Graceland on January 8 to celebrate the life of the late, great Elvis Presley.
In an afternoon of live entertainment filled with films and a tribute act by Glen Booth, the care home's residents all had a chance to reminisce.
READ NEXT:
- York is top English city to visit says Condé Nast Traveller
- Original Ghost Walk of York celebrates 50th anniversary
- Move Mates appeal for walking buddies to help wellbeing walk
Rose, a resident said: "I loved Elvis growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time, we were all made to feel very special indeed as we were serenaded!"
General Manager at Meadowbeck, Annaliza Kemp, said: "Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. This afternoon we had entertainment with Glen, we all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here