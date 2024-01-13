Meadowbeck care home in Osbaldwick, York, transformed itself into Graceland on January 8 to celebrate the life of the late, great Elvis Presley.

In an afternoon of live entertainment filled with films and a tribute act by Glen Booth, the care home's residents all had a chance to reminisce.

READ NEXT:

Rose, a resident said: "I loved Elvis growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time, we were all made to feel very special indeed as we were serenaded!"

General Manager at Meadowbeck, Annaliza Kemp, said: "Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. This afternoon we had entertainment with Glen, we all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!"