A further 15 Covid deaths have been recorded in the York area.
New quarterly data shows that since the start of the pandemic, a total of 615 people in the City of York Council area had died while suffering from Covid by December 22, 2023.
The figure is up from 600 deaths by late September.
The ‘Covid-19 daily data tracker’ uses statistics provided by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and is based on the number of death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded.
The report says that of the 615 deaths, 397 happened in hospital, 160 in care homes, eight in a hospice and 50 at home or elsewhere.
The cumulative number of deaths per 100,000 population in York was 291, lower than the national average of 351.
Covid case rates in York were currently highest in the 65-69 and 75-79 age groups.
