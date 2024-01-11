Race director Richard Yeomans said the race had become such a firm favourite in the running diary that, for the first time ever, organisers this year held a ballot for entries.

There were more than 4,600 applications, Richard said - from which more than 1,800 have been chosen to take part.

They are not all elite athletes, he stressed - though some are.

"As a club we are proud to be inclusive of all levels of runner, and this year we have everything from a GB Olympic marathon runner to the Happy Smiley Speedsters at the tail end, and every standard in-between," he said.

But entries will NOT be possible on the day itself, he stressed. "Unfortunately, due to the popularity of the race, we can’t take entries on the day."

The race will start from York Racecourse at 10am on Sunday January 21, and will follow a circular route to Appleton Roebuck and back.

There will be road closures in place through the morning, Mr Yeomans warned. Bishopthorpe Road between the racecourse and Bishopthorpe will be completely closed from 9.30am until about 10.20 am, and then one way only (from Bishopthorpe to the racecourse) until 1pm.

Road closures for the Brass Monkey half marathon on January 21 (Image: Supplied)

Some other roads leading to Appleton Roebuck - including Appleton Road, Daw Lane and Broad Lane - will also be closed or one way only for much of the morning, and traffic through Bishopthorpe village will be one way only until 1pm.

Mr Yeomans said some of the more elite runners would be going out of their way to set good times this year.

"Our longstanding course records need breaking," he said. "Will this be the year? Some of our previous winners are certainly going to give it a go!"

There will also be runners seeking to raise money money for good causes, he said.

"Whilst we are a runners race, I do know several people use the event to raise money for charities. One that I am aware of this year is SASH, a great local charity that is actively trying to prevent youth homelessness throughout North and East Yorkshire."

All runners will get the same treatment and respect from the marshals who will be lining the route, he said.

"In our mind everyone who crosses the finish line is a winner. Our 200+ strong team of wonderful club member marshals will make sure everyone receives the same treatment - a huge cheer and clap as they pass by."

Spectators will also be welcome on the day, he said.

"The support we receive from the local community is fantastic - it’s great to see families along the route cheering our runners on!"