In what has been an ongoing scheme since January of last year, Tadcaster Road is due to have another segment of tarmac resurfaced.

As The Press previously reported, the scheme was introduced to improve access to cyclists and pedestrians, as well as improving bus routes.

City of York Council has confirmed the next phase will bring road closures from January 15 to January 25. Work will take place between 9.30pm and 6am, excluding weekends.

The fresh work will be taking place between the Tesco roundabout at Old Moor Lane and the junction of Sim Balk Lane, just past the end of York College.

The breakdown of the scheduled work is as follows:

January 15-19: Work to reinstate trenches, work on drains and "minor civils works" are taking place under a full road closure on the previously mentioned section of Tadcaster Road.

January 21-23: Road resurfacing begins under a full road closure.

January 24, into the morning of January 25: Road markings to be laid on the newly surfaced road, under a full road closure.

The council added that dates are subject to change if adverse weather affects the works.