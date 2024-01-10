Snow flurries are expected in York on Wednesday (January 17) and drivers are being warned of icy conditions in the days ahead.

The city and surrounding areas across North Yorkshire could see a band of snowfall arrive on Wednesday, January 17, according to WXCharts by MetDesk with temparatures dropping to -2°C.

The national weather service has advised of the likelihood of people suffering slips and fall injuries in one of the first icy periods of the winter.

It is also advising of the chance of disruption to road, bus and rail networks – with ice patches forming on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Temperatures across the county are not set to get much above freezing for several days with lows of -3°C in York on Monday (January 15).

Forecasters say that in York and North Yorkshire we're in for a cold weekend with some sharp frosts.

More genrally from January 12 to January 21, the Met Office says: "Mostly cloudy across the UK on Friday and Saturday.

"Some patchy light rain or drizzle is expected in places, although many areas will probably remain mainly dry. Winds will be light with temperatures likely to be a little below average.

"Through the rest of the weekend and into the start of the following week, it is likely to turn colder as northerly winds begin to develop across of the UK and bring a risk of snow showers, particularly across the north.

"There is also a smaller risk of a period of snow across some southern areas for a time. Through the rest of this period, confidence is low, but there is an increased chance of more unsettled conditions spreading from the west."

It adds that from Saturday, January 20 “colder weather is more likely to dominate” and has the potential to bring “more widespread snow to parts of the UK”.