The tourism promotion body will be showcasing four of the snooks at London Kings Cross Station on Monday 15th January, as part of ongoing marketing activity to celebrate an exciting year of trails in York this year.

People at the London railway station will be able to see the Snook’s up-close and in person, take plenty of photos with the 6ft sculptures, and learn more about the upcoming trails and events in the city.

As part of Yorks City of Trails campaign, the four Snooks will also appear alongside a Tansy Beetle canvas to represent the York Trailblazers Trail, taking place throughout the Autumn, and an impressive ice sculpture of the London to York skyline to represent the York Ice Trail, taking place in February.

The display in Kings Cross Station aims to showcase the events York has to offer these upcoming months to a national audience, along with highlighting the short travel time to the city from London and supporting short stay city breaks.

From March to April, the Snooks will be scattered across the city centre for 8 weeks in a trail organised by Make It York with charity partner St Leonard's Hospice.

The character was designed by Yorkshire artist Sian Ellis and each sculpture has been sponsored by local businesses, with some being joint sponsored, and paired with artists across the UK to decorate their individual Snooks.

The full list of sponsors are: Art of Protest, Aviva, City Cruises York, City of York Council fostering team in partnership with York Mumbler, Delta Hotels by Marriott York in partnership with Little Vikings, Greatest Hits Radio, JORVIK Viking Centre, LNER, Make It York, Middleton’s Hotel, The National Railway Museum, St Leonards Hospice, YDL, The York BID, York Barbican,York Central, York’s Chocolate Story, York Park & Ride, York Roast Co, York St John University and The Yorkshire Museum.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director of Make It York said: “It’s amazing to be able to work with so many incredible businesses and organisations who help make York a great city for residents and visitors alike, and especially being able to partner with St Leonard’s Hospice who make such a difference to people during such difficult times.

“The trail will provide opportunities for residents and visitors to discover more of our wonderful city and interact with businesses, charities, and attractions. We can’t wait for the Trail to begin in March, and we’re delighted that local businesses are just as excited as we are for their launch.”

James Wainwright, Head of Fundraising at St Leonard’s Hospice said: “The Snooks Trail is a new and exciting way for St Leonard’s to remind people why we’re here and of the difference we make for people in York and the surrounding area. This will be a really high-profile event for York, with the exciting prospect of the sculptures being auctioned off in May to help even more patients and their families in future.”