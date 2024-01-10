A spokesperson for LNER said someone has been hit by a train on the line between York and Northallerton.

They said: "We’re working with our partners at Network Rail to get trains moving again as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Services have been suspended on Transpennine Express, London North Eastern Railway and CrossCountry between York and Northallerton due to emergency services dealing with an incident at Thirsk. Services on Grand Central and LUMO are also affected.

⚠️#LNERUpdate it is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between #York and #Northallerton.

Services are subject to delays when passing in the surrounding area.



— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) January 10, 2024

