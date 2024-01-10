TRAINS running North of York have been stopped after someone has been hit by a train on the line in North Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for LNER said someone has been hit by a train on the line between York and Northallerton.

Read next:

They said: "We’re working with our partners at Network Rail to get trains moving again as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Services have been suspended on Transpennine Express, London North Eastern Railway and CrossCountry between York and Northallerton due to emergency services dealing with an incident at Thirsk. Services on Grand Central and LUMO are also affected.

 

 

More to follow.