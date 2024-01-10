TRAINS running North of York have been stopped after someone has been hit by a train on the line in North Yorkshire.
A spokesperson for LNER said someone has been hit by a train on the line between York and Northallerton.
They said: "We’re working with our partners at Network Rail to get trains moving again as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."
Services have been suspended on Transpennine Express, London North Eastern Railway and CrossCountry between York and Northallerton due to emergency services dealing with an incident at Thirsk. Services on Grand Central and LUMO are also affected.
⚠️#LNERUpdate it is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between #York and #Northallerton.— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) January 10, 2024
Services are subject to delays when passing in the surrounding area.
For live updates, visit: https://t.co/OmFNCx20Bz pic.twitter.com/03gyWd8ARn
More to follow.
