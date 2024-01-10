A spokesperson for LNER said earlier that someone had been hit by a train on the line between York and Northallerton.

Read next:

They said: "We’re working with our partners at Network Rail to get trains moving again as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Services were suspended on Transpennine Express, London North Eastern Railway and CrossCountry between York and Northallerton due to emergency services dealing with an incident at Thirsk. Services on Grand Central and LUMO are also affected.

But LNER have now said the disruption has now ended.

✅#LNERUpdate Disruption caused by a person being hit by a train between #York and #Northallerton earlier today has now ended.



If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident or any other, there is always someone to talk to... https://t.co/SPApoMuPEY pic.twitter.com/dPsdSIfZhd — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) January 10, 2024

More to follow.