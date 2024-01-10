TRAINS have started running North of York having been stopped for most of the morning after someone was hit by a train on the line in North Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for LNER said earlier that someone had been hit by a train on the line between York and Northallerton.

They said: "We’re working with our partners at Network Rail to get trains moving again as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Services were suspended on Transpennine Express, London North Eastern Railway and CrossCountry between York and Northallerton due to emergency services dealing with an incident at Thirsk. Services on Grand Central and LUMO are also affected.

But LNER have now said the disruption has now ended.

 

 

More to follow.