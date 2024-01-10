A CRASH has closed a major road through North Yorkshire.
The A59 at Hessay is currently closed both ways with queueing traffic due to an accident from New Road to Marston Lane.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
