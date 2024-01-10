North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to a crash at 4.25am today (January 10) to Pot Bridge on the B6161 near Harrogate.

A service spokesman said: “Both Harrogate appliances responded to a police request following a single car crash with the man driving still in vehicle and believed intoxicated.

“As fire crews prepared for a vehicle roof removal, the man made his own way from vehicle and into care of ambulance where he was transported to hospital in an ambulance complaining of back pain.”