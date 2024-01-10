A MAN has been involved in a car crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to a crash at 4.25am today (January 10) to Pot Bridge on the B6161 near Harrogate.
A service spokesman said: “Both Harrogate appliances responded to a police request following a single car crash with the man driving still in vehicle and believed intoxicated.
“As fire crews prepared for a vehicle roof removal, the man made his own way from vehicle and into care of ambulance where he was transported to hospital in an ambulance complaining of back pain.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article