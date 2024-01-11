Colby Beattie, 21, pulled at the driver’s door to try and get in, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

Inside the woman driver was screaming and ringing the police. Even after Beattie left she was too scared to leave the vehicle for a time, the court heard.

During the 10 days prior to the incident, Beattie had repeatedly vandalised the van’s tyres including slashing one and loosening wheel nuts, said Ms Morrison. It was a works vehicle.

When she returned home after the van incident, the woman found Beattie had burgled her. He had cut up her passport and bank card and trashed other items, said Ms Morrison.

The couple had been in a relationship that had ended some months earlier.

Benjamin Bell, defending, said the woman had been Beattie’s “first love” and he came across as a “young and naïve person”.

Judge Simon Hickey told Beattie: “For this type of behaviour against a young woman, there is only one sentence that can be imposed and that is an immediate custodial sentence.”

The woman had been unable to work since the van incident.

The judge jailed Beattie for 17 months. The 21-year-old, of Parliament Terrace, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to stalking between June 24 and October 11 last year, burglary and criminal damage.

York Crown Court heard he had been made subject to a community order for threatening criminal damage shortly before the stalking began and early on in the stalking had been arrested and bailed on condition he didn’t go near the woman or contact her, but had continued to stalk her.

He had been remanded in custody on October 14 three days after the van incident.

Ms Morrison said Beattie got into the woman’s house on three occasions, including the burglary on the day of the van incident.

He had broken or vandalised items of hers and stolen £240 in cash from a money box.

The woman also received several phone calls from Beattie in the aftermath of the van incident and the last time he got into her house, all of which she ignored.

The van incident began when she was returning home in the works vehicle and saw Beattie coming round the corner on a bicycle. She stopped.

He got off his bike, climbed onto the bonnet and kicked and stamped on the windscreen until it smashed, said Ms Morrison.

Then he got off and kicked and pulled a the driver’s door apparently trying to get inside. Then he got back onto the van and started stamping again.

Mr Bell said when the relationship ended, Beattie lost friends and found himself alone.

Since being remanded in custody, he had reconnected with his family, who were supporting him with a job offer.

He was also being checked to see if he had mental health problems.