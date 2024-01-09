The incident is said to have happened at the Inner Space Station, in Hull Road, when detergent, air freshener and candles were stolen.

North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230191316 when passing on information.