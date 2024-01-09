THREE people have been injured after a crash on a North Yorkshire road.
At about 11.42am today (January 9), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Arkendale Road, Ferrensby, near Knaresborough.
On the scene, two vehicles had collided in an incident that left three casualties.
A service spokesman said the fire crews helped the ambulance service with the casualties.
